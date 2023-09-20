Cooking with Cash Wa
Local voting rights advocates help ensure citizens are registered to vote

MSUM teamed up with the League of Women Voters to host a voter registration drive
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

National Voter Registration Day is recognized on the third Tuesday of September every year. In a nonpartisan effort to ensure voters are registered, MSUM teamed up with the League of Women Voters to host a voter registration drive at the Livingston Lord Library. The LWV also co-hosted a drive with the Moorhead Public Library.

According to post-2020 election data, 1 in 4 Americans are either not registered to vote or don’t know whether they are registered. Advocates say it’s important for everyone to exercise their right to vote.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s opinion should be heard and everybody’s voice does matter and it has an impact in some way whether big scope or small scope and that it may be a drop of water in the bucket, but every drop counts,” says MSUM Sophomore and Secretary of Student Senate, Myra Kotschevar.

You can check if you’re registered to vote by following this link.

