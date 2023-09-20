Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

LIVE: Fallen Algona police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday

The Algona police officer killed in the line of duty, Kevin Cram, will be laid to rest on Wednesday following a public funeral service.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A fallen Iowa police officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Funeral services for Officer Kevin Cram, who died in the line of duty, start at 10:30 a.m. at the Algona Community School gymnasium.

WATCH HERE:

A procession from the school to the cemetery will follow. There will also be a private graveside service for family and some select members of law enforcement.

Cram was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement. He was shot and killed while trying to arrest a man last week in Algona.

Loved ones held a visitation for Officer Cram Tuesday at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona.

Cram’s patrol car was parked outside the center. People have been putting flowers and flags on the car to honor him. Students tied blue ribbons around trees as a tribute to Officer Cram.

Kyle Ricke is the man accused of killing Officer Cram. He’s charged with first degree murder.

Ricke was arrested in Minnesota, where he remains in custody. He will be extradited back to Iowa at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup
"A Walk in the Woods" by Bob Ross
Minnesota gallery selling original Bob Ross painting for nearly $10 million
Pilot dies in plane crash along Highway 281 south of New Rockford, ND.
Pilot dies in plane crash near New Rockford, ND
Taquoya Nike Saldana
Warrant issued, charges upgraded against driver involved in fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash
Police search leads to the arrest of one man in north Fargo
Police search leads to the arrest of one man in north Fargo

Latest News

Kane Brown making stop in Grand Forks
Kane Brown bringing his In the Air Tour to Grand Forks
Authorities responding to a shed fire.
Farm equipment, shed fire in south Moorhead
Police search leads to the arrest of one man in north Fargo
Police search leads to the arrest of one man in north Fargo
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 20