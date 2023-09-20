Kane Brown bringing his In the Air Tour to Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music star Kane Brown is bringing his In The Air Tour to Grand Forks.

The upcoming tour will make a stop in Grand Forks on Saturday, April 20

Brown will be joined by special guests Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 26 at 9am CT time. You can register for pre-sale here. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Thursday, September 28 at 10am local time. For more information visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.