Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Kane Brown bringing his In the Air Tour to Grand Forks

Kane Brown making stop in Grand Forks
Kane Brown making stop in Grand Forks(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music star Kane Brown is bringing his In The Air Tour to Grand Forks.

The upcoming tour will make a stop in Grand Forks on Saturday, April 20

Brown will be joined by special guests Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 26 at 9am CT time. You can register for pre-sale here. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Thursday, September 28 at 10am local time. For more information visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional pre-sale and ticket on-sale information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup
"A Walk in the Woods" by Bob Ross
Minnesota gallery selling original Bob Ross painting for nearly $10 million
Taquoya Nike Saldana
Warrant issued, charges upgraded against driver involved in fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash
Pilot dies in plane crash along Highway 281 south of New Rockford, ND.
Pilot dies in plane crash near New Rockford, ND
ATV crash sends Perham woman to hospital with life threatening injuries

Latest News

Authorities responding to a shed fire.
Farm equipment, shed fire in south Moorhead
Police searching cars by 3rd Ave. N. between 42nd St. and 43rd St.
Police search leads to the arrest of one man in north Fargo
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 20
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 20