Farm equipment, shed fire in south Moorhead

Authorities responding to a shed fire.(VNL staff)
Authorities responding to a shed fire.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are working a farm equipment and barn fire in South Moorhead.

The call came in around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 for a fire in the 6400 block of 40th St. S.

Our Valley News Live reporter on scene says the front end of a combine is damaged and the barn it’s sitting in is also damaged.

No other information is available at this time.

