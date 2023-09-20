Farm equipment, shed fire in south Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are working a farm equipment and barn fire in South Moorhead.

The call came in around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 for a fire in the 6400 block of 40th St. S.

Our Valley News Live reporter on scene says the front end of a combine is damaged and the barn it’s sitting in is also damaged.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.