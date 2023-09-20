Beyond the Books Giving Day to help students in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to the Fargo Public School District, many students are without access to enough food; consistent, safe places to sleep; or strong mentors in their lives. To help these students, the Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation and the United Way of Cass-Clay are hosting the Beyond the Books Giving Day on Wednesday, September 20 with a goal of raising $10,000.

“Helping students overcome these challenges is a bigger problem than one person can undertake alone,” event organizers said.

The giving day aims to ensure that the needs of Fargo Public Schools’ students and their families are met so that they can find success in the classroom and beyond. People in the community are invited to donate online through the FPS Development Foundation or through the United Way of Cass-Clay.

A donation to the FPS Development Foundation of $20 provides eight elementary school lunches or seven middle school or high school lunches, $32 pays for milk for one student for one semester, $33 provides 20 pounds of food and basic needs supplies for school food pantries, and $50 provides snack for a year for one student.

A donation to United Way of Cass-Clay of $20 provides on child with a backpack of school supplies, $50 provides a family two nights of stable housing, and $100 provides one student with food for every weekend for a year.

The United Way of Cass-Clay and the Fargo Public Schools Foundation say they understand the needs of young people in the community. They are both working to find long-term solutions that create a path to success for students.

