WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup

By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival.

Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and Eric Church will each headline a night of the festival. WE Fest 2024 will run from Aug. 1-3, 2024 at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Other acts performing on the main stage will include Koe Wetzel, Carly Pearce, Elle King, amongst others. Line-ups for other venues at the festival will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. and are available on the WE Fest website.

