Warrant issued, charges upgraded against driver involved in fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash

Taquoya Saldana is now charges with manslaughter and negligent homicide.
Taquoya Nike Saldana
Taquoya Nike Saldana(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a driver involved in a fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash, according to court records in Cass County.

Following the April 12 crash, 28-year-old Taquoya Saldana was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension and DUI.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against her, but said the woman accused of drinking and driving before crashing her SUV into the bike could still face prosecution.

Prosecutors said the motion to dismiss the charges would likely lead to enhanced charges. Saldana now faces manslaughter and negligent homicide.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Thomas Fradet was westbound on Main Ave. when he turned left onto 17th St. E. Troopers say Saldana, who was eastbound on Main, collided with Fradet at a high rate of speed.

Fradet later died at the hospital. Authorities say Saldana and her passenger were not hurt.

Valley News Live has requested the court documents for details on what led to the enhanced charges. However, that information is not being released at this time due to the warrant.

