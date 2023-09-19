Warm and Quiet Tuesday Evening

TONIGHT: It’s been more of a summer-like day which is a nice little change of pace from our fall-like pattern. Temperatures today have warmed into the 80s for nearly every location across the region! Some places have even been pushing the 90 degree mark. Aside from a few clouds across the southern valley, it has been a fairly sunny day with mainly light winds.

Later tonight, a cold front will be arriving from the west. This will bring a northerly wind shift which will bring in more Canadian wildfire smoke and haze. Air quality is expected to become unhealthy for some groups of people. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has once again issued an Air Quality Alert for our NW MN counties from 1AM Wednesday until 11PM Thursday.

Clouds clear overnight and temperatures fall into the 50s by morning.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms through the late week. Beginning late Wednesday, the pattern looks to be much more unsettled with near-daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be more fall-like once again in the 60s and low 70s beyond Wednesday.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be the last day of our rainy streak throughout the week. We do however return the Fall-like conditions with peak temperatures only in the upper 60s. To round out our weekend on Sunday, we finally start to see a break in the clouds and rain with temperatures still remaining in the 60s. Rainfall potential during our rainy stretch could very well exceed 2 inches for some. This looks to be the case for most areas south of Hwy 2. A little less far east as well.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.