VCSU sees highest enrollment numbers in school history

VCSU
VCSU(Valley City)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City State University (VCSU) announced today it has the largest number of students enrolled in a fall semester in school history.

This semester, there are a record 1,754 students enrolled at VCSU. That number includes 1,628 undergraduate students, which is the most in school history. Of these students, 310 are new undergraduates, including freshman and transfers.

Seeing more growth, the schools full-time equivalent (FTE) also increased as compared to prior years.

In total, the college has 96 more students enrolled this fall, with 20 more full-time students, as compared to last year.

VCSU President Alan LaFave says, “Our fall enrollment reflects the steady growth and stability we have cultivated at VCSU. With growing enrollment and important projects like the renovation of McCarthy Hall on the horizon, VCSU’s upward trajectory is noticeable.”

