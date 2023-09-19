Cooking with Cash Wa
Still Feeling Like Summer

Rainy conditions late Wednesday through Weekend
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a little warmer than Monday with more sunshine expected. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with afternoon highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind will be lighter as well, but some breeze at times.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms through the late week. Beginning late Wednesday, the pattern looks to be much more unsettled with near-daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be more fall-like once again in the 60s and low 70s beyond Wednesday.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be the last day of our rainy streak throughout the week. We do however return the Fall-like conditions with peak temperatures only in the upper 60s. To round out our weekend on Sunday, we finally start to see a break in the clouds and rain with temperatures still remaining in the 60s. Rainfall potential during our rainy stretch could very well exceed 2 inches for some. This looks to be the case for most areas south of Hwy 2. A little less far east as well.

