PriceWatch (09/18/23): Gas prices hit 2023 high
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas prices hit a 2023 high, in the last week, as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $3.88.
Regionally, prices have risen much more quickly, as Minnesota averaged $3.94 on Monday. North Dakota averaged $3.98.
This all comes despite the U.S. being on track for its best year of oil production ever.
The Energy Information Administration says the U.S. is on pace to average $12.8M barrels of oil per day this year and $13.1M by next year.
