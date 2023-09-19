Cooking with Cash Wa
PriceWatch (09/18/23): Gas prices hit 2023 high

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas prices hit a 2023 high, in the last week, as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $3.88.

Regionally, prices have risen much more quickly, as Minnesota averaged $3.94 on Monday. North Dakota averaged $3.98.

This all comes despite the U.S. being on track for its best year of oil production ever.

The Energy Information Administration says the U.S. is on pace to average $12.8M barrels of oil per day this year and $13.1M by next year.

