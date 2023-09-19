Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

The power of music: Bismarck man recognized for his dedication to music

Harvey Schilling, Bismarck, finds healing through music.
Harvey Schilling, Bismarck, finds healing through music.(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are many benefits to music. It can provide a social outlet, improve learning and memory, boost creativity and so much more.

One Bismarck musician says music can even help get through life’s toughest situations.

Music has been an important part of Harvey Schilling’s life for as long as he can remember.

“I got to play at church when I was nine years old,” he recalled.

He went on to study music in college, then spent a decade teaching high school music. Even after becoming a school administrator, he still made time for music.

“Music has always been in my back pocket,” he said.

Schilling was a long-time director of the El Zagal Plainsmen and is still a member of the local accordion club.

He and his wife, Diane, played ragtime music for thousands of conventions, church groups and senior centers. The Mandan band shell was a favorite performance spot.

Music was one of the things the couple enjoyed together, especially putting their own spin on familiar tunes.

“Diane didn’t study music,” he explained. “She couldn’t find middle C on the piano, but she developed into, I think, the best ragtime player in the area.”

These days Schilling’s music sounds a little different. His favorite pianist, and his wife of more than 60 years, passed away in August.

“I certainly use the piano a lot for myself now, just to console myself. That’s been a great, great help,” he said. “I can’t play like her, but I play songs that I hope she would enjoy.”

And while he plays, he says music is slowly helping to heal his broken heart.

Earlier this month, Schilling was inducted into the Dakota Musician Association’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Aberdeen, S.D.

He says while he’s honored to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s bittersweet because it’s something his wife would have loved to have been a part of.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup
37-year-old man killed after crashing into pole in Fargo identified
RV on Fire near Casey's General Store in south Fargo.
Black smoke rolls from RV on fire near gas station
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County

Latest News

Generic gavel picture
Jamestown man sentenced for fatal crash with cyclist
Meat Processing
New revolving loan fund to develop meat production
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup