Police dog tracks down suspects who ran from police

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people tried to run from police in Fargo, but a K9 tracked them down, leading to one arrest.

Authorities say around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 they were called to the 4600 block of 16th Ave. S. for a disturbance. The caller originally said people were gathering outside an apartment building with weapons.

When police showed up, the group took off running. Officers then brought in a police dog and they found four juveniles and one adult who ran from the scene.

No weapons were found on any of the people.

18-year-old Daniel Geekor of Fargo was arrested for refusal to halt.

