Pilot dies in plane crash near New Rockford, ND

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FAA is investigating a deadly plane crash in Eddy County on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials received a call about the plane crash in a corn field around 12:30 p.m. New Rockford Fire and Rescue were dispatched to an area west of Highway 281, about five miles south of New Rockford.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says an Air Tractor Agriculture plane was spraying a sunflower field on the east side of Highway 281. The 63-year-old pilot was flying west when he hit an electrical wire with the plane’s tail fin.

The pilot lost control and crashed in the corn field on the west side of 281 north of 12th Street SE. The pilot died on scene. He has not been identified, but the crash report says he was from Jamestown, ND.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, Eddy County Sheriff's Office, Foster County Sheriff's Office, New Rockford Ambulance, New Rockford Fire, Carrington Fire, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Safety Transportation Board (NTSB).

