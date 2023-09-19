NTSB investigating plane crash that killed pilot near New Rockford, ND

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NTSB says they are opening an investigation into what led to a deadly plane crash in Eddy County on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials received a call about the plane crash in a corn field around 12:30 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 19. New Rockford Fire and Rescue were dispatched to an area west of Highway 281, about five miles south of New Rockford.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says an Air Tractor Agriculture plane was spraying a sunflower field on the east side of Highway 281. The 63-year-old pilot was flying west when he hit an electrical wire with the plane’s tail fin.

The pilot lost control and crashed in the corn field on the west side of 281 north of 12th Street SE. The pilot died on scene. He has not been identified, but the crash report says he was from Jamestown, ND.

NTSB investigators arrived on scene today. They are expected to be on scene for 2-3 days documenting the accident site, examining the wreckage and documenting any perishable evidence. They will also gather any relevant communications and flight track data. The airplane wreckage will be recovered to a secure location where it will be further examined and documented.

The entire investigation is expected to be completed in 12-24 months.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.