Minnesota sees increase in ‘drugged driving’

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Cases of people driving while under the influence are spiking in Minnesota, especially cases of “drugged driving.”

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that such cases have jumped by 96% between 2018 and 2022. The agency says that officers are not just finding marijuana in the systems of drivers, but also cocaine, meth and fentanyl.

Officials say that no drug is better or worse than another and that “impaired is impaired” no matter what is in the system. So far this year, officers around the state have arrested over 19,000 for driving while intoxicated, a category “drugged driving” falls under.

