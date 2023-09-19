Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Local business owners raise $40,000 for those involved in deadly Fargo Police shooting

The business owners will present the checks at the Fargo Police Station Wednesday.
(AP Photo/Ann Arbor Miller)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three local business owners raised $40,000 for those involved in the deadly Fargo Police shooting.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, the business owners will present the checks at the Fargo Police Station. The group says $30,000 was raised for the Leadership Care Fund and $10,000 was raised for the wounded bystander, Karlee Koswick.

The businesses involved are Midwest Tree & Maintenance in Pelican Rapids, Big Erv’s in Horace and ND & Skooter Thompson, Skooter’s Plumbing in West Fargo.

Together, the owners organized an event called “Back the Blue Night” to raise money for the victims in the July 14 attack.

The event raised money through door donations, T-shirt sales and generous donations from local business and residents.

The group says they are still getting requests for Back The Blue T-shirts. They will be opening an online shop, for two weeks, through Long Weekend Sportswear out of Perham.

Additional proceeds will go to the Leadership Care Fund. 

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup
37-year-old man killed after crashing into pole in Fargo identified
RV on Fire near Casey's General Store in south Fargo.
Black smoke rolls from RV on fire near gas station
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 19 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 19 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – September 19
Taquoya Nike Saldana
Warrant issued, charges upgraded against driver involved in fatal West Fargo motorcycle crash