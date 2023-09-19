Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Jamestown man sentenced for fatal crash with cyclist

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Jamie Dickerman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man who was accused of fatally striking a bicyclist with his vehicle has been sentenced.

James Lees, 76, of Jamestown pleaded guilty to negligent homicide earlier this year in the case of the death of Timothy St. John of Northbrook, Illinois. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lees was accused of striking a bicycle ridden by St. John on North Dakota Highway 20 on June 19, 2022. Lees’ vehicle struck the rear tire, pushing the bicycle and rider into the west ditch. St. John was dead at the scene.

Court documents say Lees said at the time of the accident that he didn’t see the bicycle. Lees left the scene of the accident and spoke with his grandson. They then notified law enforcement officers and returned to the scene.

On Monday, Judge James Hovey sentenced Lees to five years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with the five years suspended. Hovey placed Lees on three years supervised probation and ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service to be served at no less than 10 hours per month. Hovey also made a recommendation to have Lees’ driving privileges revoked for 25 years.

A lawsuit filed by the victim’s family seeking damages from Lees is currently pending.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup
37-year-old man killed after crashing into pole in Fargo identified
RV on Fire near Casey's General Store in south Fargo.
Black smoke rolls from RV on fire near gas station
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County

Latest News

Harvey Schilling, Bismarck, finds healing through music.
The power of music: Bismarck man recognized for his dedication to music
Meat Processing
New revolving loan fund to develop meat production
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup