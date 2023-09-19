Cooking with Cash Wa
Input wanted for I-94 and 20th Street Interchange in Moorhead

Project managers are asking for your input, for the need and feasibility for a full interchange...
Project managers are asking for your input, for the need and feasibility for a full interchange at I-94 and 20th Street.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Now is your chance to give your opinions on the project related to I-94 and 20th street interchange.

Officials say that input will help analyze the need and feasibility for a full interchange at the location.

Project managers say that they will be reviewing traffic and travel time impacts & benefits of a full interchange, completing an environmental screening, and identifying potential alternatives which would look at impacts to the surrounding area and estimated construction costs.

The public meeting will be taking place Tuesday, September 19th at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College. The meeting will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Bergos rooms and will be in open house format.

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, you can submit your opinions on the project website here. Input will be accepted through September 29.

