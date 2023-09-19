Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel. Fravel, the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state, was charged Friday, June 9, 2023, in her death.(Winona County Detention Center via AP)
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The latest hearing scheduled for Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury charged with her murder, has been canceled, according to court officials.

Fravel was set to have an omnibus hearing Friday Sept. 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Winona County District Court. That hearing was canceled Tuesday, according to court officials. No date for when the hearing will be rescheduled as been released.

Fravel was charged June 9 with two counts of 2nd degree murder in the death of Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury. Kingsbury went missing on March 31, 2023. Her body was found along Highway 43 on June 7.

An omnibus hearing is usually set before a trial and after arraignment. It allows an opportunity for pretrial motions and other requests to be considered by the court in one proceeding.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
WE Fest has announced lineups for their 2024 edition of the popular country music festival
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup
37-year-old man killed after crashing into pole in Fargo identified
RV on Fire near Casey's General Store in south Fargo.
Black smoke rolls from RV on fire near gas station
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County
Authorities confirm body found in Polk County is missing woman from Morrison County

Latest News

Generic gavel picture
Jamestown man sentenced for fatal crash with cyclist
Harvey Schilling, Bismarck, finds healing through music.
The power of music: Bismarck man recognized for his dedication to music
Meat Processing
New revolving loan fund to develop meat production
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
WE Fest announces 2024 festival lineup