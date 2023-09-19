Cooking with Cash Wa
Garage total loss after Monday afternoon fire

FILE: Generic fire photo
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clitherall, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A family’s garage was a total loss after a fire in Clitherall, MN Monday afternoon.

Officials say the owner of the home at 308 W. Pleasant Ave was home with his children and had heard cracking noises and had looked outside where he saw flames coming from the detached garage.

Authorities say The house suffered some siding damage but no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office but the origin seems to be non suspicious in nature.

Battle Lake, Henning, and Vining Fire departments assisted in responding to the fire.

