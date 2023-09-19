Fargo residents voice tax complaints to City Commissioners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tax complaints were a popular topic of conversation at Monday’s Fargo city commission meeting. The city has proposed raising their sales tax by one-quarter of one percent and the city’s lodging tax by three percent to help pay for a Fargodome expansion, but not all citizens are on-board.

Jay Larson of Fargo spoke at the meeting, saying he feels like taxes keep rising, but he’s not seeing any change to services. Wess Philome says people are looking for help from the city, but instead they’re raising taxes.

The full discussion will be posted here.

The special election will be held in December.

