Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Containment measures at high school in Belcourt amid rash of fights

Containment measures at high school in Belcourt amid rash of fights
Containment measures at high school in Belcourt amid rash of fights(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership in the Turtle Mountain Community School district is ramping up security efforts at the high school this week, following a rash of fights among students at the school.

Acting superintendent Dr. Shane Martin said a series of fights last week prompted administrators to put the high school in what they call “containment” and get local law enforcement involved.

This means they’ve added increased security and supervision, some of which are from other parts of the district, as well as controlled passing through the building and more control of meal periods throughout the day.

Martin said communication with families and the school board has been key.

“They are also very in tune on what’s going on and wanting these plans out to the community, out to our stakeholders so that we can be assured that our students are getting the free public education they need underneath a safe environment for learning to occur,” said Martin.

The high school has roughly 500 students.

In some instances, Martin said students were disciplined according to their school policies.

He said they haven’t seen further incidents since they moved to containment procedures.

Martin said they will be in place through at least tomorrow and they plan on meeting with the School Resource Officer and security mid-week to determine if they need to stay in place.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
37-year-old man dies after crashing into pole in Fargo
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Man’s body found in Red River
Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash

Latest News

Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Proposed property tax increase could be as much as 32 percent to nearly 35 percent.
Little town, big taxes
Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
The melatonin selection at Mayo Pharmacy
How much melatonin is safe to give to kids?