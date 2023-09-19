Cooking with Cash Wa
ATV crash reported in Otter Tail County

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency officials in Otter Tail County are working to rescue someone after a four-wheeler flipped in a rural area northeast of Perham.

The call came in just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, to an area north of Big Pine Lake. Initial reports indicate one person was unconscious after an ATV rolled. Fire and rescue teams reported a steep embankment, and we using rope and pulleys to rescue the victim.

A medical helicopter was called to respond from Detroit Lakes.

Valley News Live is working to gather more information and will update this story as we learn more.

