ATV crash reported in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency officials in Otter Tail County are working to rescue someone after a four-wheeler flipped in a rural area northeast of Perham.

The call came in just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, to an area north of Big Pine Lake. Initial reports indicate one person was unconscious after an ATV rolled. Fire and rescue teams reported a steep embankment, and we using rope and pulleys to rescue the victim.

A medical helicopter was called to respond from Detroit Lakes.

Valley News Live is working to gather more information and will update this story as we learn more.

