West Fargo names finalists for City Administrator

West Fargo City Commission chambers
West Fargo City Commission chambers(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo City Commission has named three finalists in their search for City Administrator.

The finalists are Kelsey Baker of Benson, Minnesota, Shawn Kessel of Fargo, and Dustin Scott of West Fargo. The City of West Fargo contracted the independent firm of Baker Tilly to complete the search for applicants and the interview process. The city says, of the 40 applications received, nine applicants were considered for the role.

Baker holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations, Advertising, and Management Communications from North Dakota State University and an Executive Master of Public Administration from the University of South Dakota.

Kessel holds a Bachelor of Social Work from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary.

Scott holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering from the University of North Dakota. He currently serves as Acting City Administrator for the City of West Fargo.

Interviews with the three final candidates will be held Tuesday, September 26.

