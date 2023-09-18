Cooking with Cash Wa
Suspect assaults Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9

(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Ryker, a 6-year-old German Shepherd K9 with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is receiving treatment after a suspect assaulted the dog with a metal pipe.

Cass County officials say that just before 5 PM on Sunday, September 17, they received a call of an assault at a residence in Wilkinson Township in rural Cass Lake, Minnesota.

When deputies arrived, they learned that two individuals had been assaulted by a man with an axe. The two victims were injured, but did not need medical attention.

Deputies quickly located the male suspect, later identified by authorities as 27-year-old Kyote Windom.

While attempting to take the suspect into custody, K9 Ryker was deployed, when Windom swung a large metal pipe striking the dog twice in the head. This caused significant injury and Ryker was transported to an emergency veterinarian hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryker has been with the department for four years.

