Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Statue stolen from St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo

File photo: Jesus statue outside of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo.
File photo: Jesus statue outside of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A statue worth about $900 was stolen from St. May’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo.

Paul Braun with the Fargo Diocese says their surveillance footage shows the theft happened around 2:00 a.m. on September 10.

The statue, depicting Mary, was located in the trees on the southwest corner of the property in front of the priest residence. Braun says their surveillance footage is dark, but it appears someone picked up the statue and walked off with it heading west toward 6th Street.

If you know anything about this theft, you are asked to give Fargo Police a call.

St. Mary’s Cathedral has been the target of vandalism in the past, including an incident in January 2023 where a topless and barefoot woman destroyed a statue of Jesus. Two years ago, another statue of Jesus was spray painted black.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
37-year-old man dies after crashing into pole in Fargo
Man’s body found in Red River
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News September 17 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News September 18 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News September 18 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather September 18
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News September 18 - Part 2