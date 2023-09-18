Statue stolen from St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A statue worth about $900 was stolen from St. May’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo.

Paul Braun with the Fargo Diocese says their surveillance footage shows the theft happened around 2:00 a.m. on September 10.

The statue, depicting Mary, was located in the trees on the southwest corner of the property in front of the priest residence. Braun says their surveillance footage is dark, but it appears someone picked up the statue and walked off with it heading west toward 6th Street.

If you know anything about this theft, you are asked to give Fargo Police a call.

St. Mary’s Cathedral has been the target of vandalism in the past, including an incident in January 2023 where a topless and barefoot woman destroyed a statue of Jesus. Two years ago, another statue of Jesus was spray painted black.

