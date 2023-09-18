Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from it on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Military officials in Charleston, South Carolina are looking for a missing jet after a pilot safely ejected from it on Sunday.

Joint Base Charleston announced they are looking for a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet.

The jet is from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the pilot was safely ejected and taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The joint base also says they are working with the Marine Corps and the Federal Aviation Administration to find the F-35 that was involved. They say the focus is north of the joint base, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

Anyone with information that may help locate the F-35 is asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash
The Lashkowitz High Rise in downtown Fargo was imploded on the morning of Saturday, September 16.
WATCH: Lashkowitz High Rise implosion shakes the metro
ATV rider identified after fatal crash in Becker County
Deadly Crash Graphic
UPDATE: Fargo man identified in deadly northern ND crash

Latest News

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Make-A-Wish grants teen with cancer’s wish to adopt a mini cow
'Hoedown at the Barn'
‘Hoedown at the Barn’ for adults with disabilities