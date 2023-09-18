Pedestrian found dead on Highway 6 in Deer River, MN

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was found dead on a highway in Itasca County over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, to the intersection of Golf Course Road and Highway 6 in Deer River. That’s an area just west of the Blueberry Hills Golf Course.

The crash report says 61-year-old Clement John Nason of Deer River was found dead in the northbound traffic land of Highway 6.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Deer River Police and Deer River Fire also responded to the scene.

