NDT - Cooking With Cash Wa - Chicken and Snap Pea Stir Fry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Take Out Chicken & Snap Pea Stir-Fry Servings: 4

Marinate Chicken:

1 lb. fresh chicken breast, cut 1/4″ thin on the bias

1 T. chicken broth, cold

1 T. Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

1 T. oyster sauce

2 tsp. cornstarch

1 tsp vegetable oil

For the Stir-fry:

2 cups sugar snap peas, stringed

2 tsp vegetable oil

1/2 -inch fresh ginger, peeled

2 cloves fresh garlic

1 Tablespoon Shoaxing wine or dry sherry

1 cup chicken broth

¼ tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

½ tsp sesame oil

Pinch or two of ground white pepper

2 tablespoons cornstarch + 2 Tablespoons cold water

In a medium bowl, combine the sliced chicken, water, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and vegetable oil. Massage the marinade into the chicken until all most of the liquid is absorbed. Set aside for 30 minutes to marinate.

Meanwhile, combine the sugar, salt, sesame oil, white pepper, and chicken stock in a small bowl and set aside.

Bring 1½ quarts of water to a boil in a large sauce pot. Blanch the sugar snap peas for 1-2 minutes. Remove the peas using a strainer and set aside. Bring the water back to boil. Add the marinated chicken and stir to separate the pieces. Cook until the chicken just turns opaque. Drain the water and se the chicken aside.

Heat wok over medium heat. Add the oil ginger and garlic. Stir fry for 20 seconds until fragrant. Add the wine around the edges to keep the garlic and ginger from getting browned. Add the chicken broth mixture and bring it to a simmer.

Combine the cornstarch and water mixture to make a slurry. Stir in the slurry. Stir until the sauce has just come to a simmer and has thickened. Add the chicken and the snap peas. Cook for 30 seconds or so to heat the chicken and peas. Taste and adjust seasonings or consistency. Serve over rice

