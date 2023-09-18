Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

NDT - Cooking With Cash Wa - Chicken and Snap Pea Stir Fry

By Jonathon Anderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Take Out Chicken & Snap Pea Stir-Fry Servings: 4

Marinate Chicken:

1 lb. fresh chicken breast, cut 1/4″ thin on the bias

1 T. chicken broth, cold

1 T. Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

1 T. oyster sauce

2 tsp. cornstarch

1 tsp vegetable oil

For the Stir-fry:

2 cups sugar snap peas, stringed

2 tsp vegetable oil

1/2 -inch fresh ginger, peeled

2 cloves fresh garlic

1 Tablespoon Shoaxing wine or dry sherry

1 cup chicken broth

¼ tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

½ tsp sesame oil

Pinch or two of ground white pepper

2 tablespoons cornstarch + 2 Tablespoons cold water

In a medium bowl, combine the sliced chicken, water, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and vegetable oil. Massage the marinade into the chicken until all most of the liquid is absorbed. Set aside for 30 minutes to marinate.

Meanwhile, combine the sugar, salt, sesame oil, white pepper, and chicken stock in a small bowl and set aside.

Bring 1½ quarts of water to a boil in a large sauce pot. Blanch the sugar snap peas for 1-2 minutes. Remove the peas using a strainer and set aside. Bring the water back to boil. Add the marinated chicken and stir to separate the pieces. Cook until the chicken just turns opaque. Drain the water and se the chicken aside.

Heat wok over medium heat. Add the oil ginger and garlic. Stir fry for 20 seconds until fragrant. Add the wine around the edges to keep the garlic and ginger from getting browned. Add the chicken broth mixture and bring it to a simmer.

Combine the cornstarch and water mixture to make a slurry. Stir in the slurry. Stir until the sauce has just come to a simmer and has thickened. Add the chicken and the snap peas. Cook for 30 seconds or so to heat the chicken and peas. Taste and adjust seasonings or consistency. Serve over rice

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV rider identified after fatal crash in Becker County
37-year-old man dies after crashing into pole in Fargo
Man’s body found in Red River
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News September 17 - Part 2
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT- Daily Motivation – September 18
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT- Kenzie & Co + Mickey Roo – September 18
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - Sheyenne Valley Arts and Crafts – September 18