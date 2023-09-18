Cooking with Cash Wa
Missing Morrison County woman’s vehicle located in Polk County

By Erick George
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NIELSVILLE, MINN (Valley News Live) - The vehicle of missing Morrison County woman has been located in rural Nielsville in Polk County, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an abandoned black Ford Focus near the intersection of 310th Ave SW and 450th St SW, in rural Nielsville Sunday Sept. 17. The vehicle is believed to have been driven by Beth Super, who was reported missing in Morrison County, MN.

Super, age 60, from Flensburg, MN had last been seen leaving her residence Saturday morning in the city of Flensburg and was believed to be driving a 2014 black Ford Focus sedan with a dent in the hood. Super was supposed to be going to a residence located in Todd County that morning, but she never arrived.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for Beth. If you have any information, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.

