Minnesota gallery selling original Bob Ross painting for nearly $10 million

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The very first painting from Bob Ross’ 1980s TV series “The Joy of Painting” is now up for sale. The original oil painting “A Walk in the Woods” is listed at $9.85 million dollars.

Modern Artifact, a Minnesota-based gallery is selling this piece. It is one of several Bob Ross paintings the owner, Ryan Nelson, has acquired over the years.

“This painting right here is the most important painting. You could call it the rookie card of Bob Ross. This is the painting painted on season one, episode one,” Nelson said.

The gallery bought “A Walk in the Woods” from a woman working at PBS during the filming of the show. Nelson says the woman had the painting for the last 40 years and likely paid under $100 for it. However, he declined to share how much Modern Artifact paid for it.

Ross’ signature is located in the bottom left corner, and there are plenty of little happy trees. Nelson also says he might not sell it at least not any time soon, despite having listed it online.

“I would consider any situation where we can put it out to the public. I would rather be able to travel the piece ... let other people enjoy it,” Nelson explains.

If sold, the piece would include a written statement from the original owner. There were over 400 episodes of “The Joy of Painting.”

