Increasing clouds, wind, and temperatures today!

THIS WEEK: Summer-like temperatures as we get into the latter part of September and the start of our new week. The warmest days come Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday will be a little warmer than Monday. We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Beginning late Wednesday, the pattern looks to be much more unsettles with near-daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Temperatures will also be more fall-like once again in the 60s and low 70s beyond Wednesday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be the last day of our rainy streak throughout the week. We do however return the Fall-like conditions with peak temperatures only in the upper 60s. To round out our weekend on Sunday, we finally start to see a break in the clouds and rain with temperatures still remaining in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.