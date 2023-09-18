Cooking with Cash Wa
Home destroyed in rural Hankinson after fire erupts

A home in rural Hankinson has been deemed a total loss after a fire started.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused a fire to completely destroy a home in rural Hankinson.

Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to 17140 101st Street Southeast on Sunday, September 17, at 10:27 p.m., where they found the roof fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Hankinson Fire, Fairmount Fire, Great Bend Fire, Ledgerwood Fire, and Rosholt SD Fire all responded to the scene

