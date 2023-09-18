Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities

(Quinn Gorham)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announces more than $23 million for economic development in greater Minnesota.

36 cities, townships, and counties in the state will receive Small Cities Development Program grants.

In southeast Minnesota, Mabel and Dodge Center are included.

These grants will be used for residential and commercial property rehabilitation, upgrading public facilities, and other economic development projects.

Mabel will receive $600,000 in public facility improvements and Dodge Center will receive more than $430,000 in owner-occupied housing rehab.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
37-year-old man dies after crashing into pole in Fargo
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Man’s body found in Red River
Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash

Latest News

Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Drowning death reported at Lake Darling
Proposed property tax increase could be as much as 32 percent to nearly 35 percent.
Little town, big taxes
West Fargo City Commission chambers
West Fargo names finalists for City Administrator
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News September 18 - Part 2