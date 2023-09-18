Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne speaks about the four people found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday night. (WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot Sunday in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned relatives of the victims to conduct a well-being check, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday, Burne said. The deaths are being investigated as murders, he added.

The adults were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day,” Burne said. “Family members became concerned.”

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Darling
UPDATE: Respected athletic trainer killed in Becker County ATV crash
37-year-old man dies after crashing into pole in Fargo
Man’s body found in Red River
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News September 17 - Part 2
Suspect assaults Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles
Picture of table cut off at beet piler south of Foxhome, MN.
Cables stolen from Wilkin County beet piler
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland