Cables stolen from Wilkin County beet piler

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of feet of cable have been stolen from a beet piler in Wilkin County, Minnesota.

On Monday, September 18, the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft report at the Lyngass beet pile, which is south of Foxhome. The complainant reported that both power cables from the piler had been stolen over the weekend. The power cables were each approximately 200 feet long and weighed several hundred pounds each.

Sheriff Tony Harris says the plugs on the cables are large and unique, and he shared a picture of part of the cable that was cut off. Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to call the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-643-8544.

