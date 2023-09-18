Black smoke rolls from RV on fire near gas station

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency responders are on scene of a vehicle fire in south Fargo.

The initial call came in after 9:00 a.m. at 5680 23rd Avenue South in Fargo, which is on the corner of 23rd Avenue South and Veterans Boulevard.

Black smoke filled the air as fire fighters worked to get the flames out. A video shared with Valley News Live from someone in the area shows an RV on fire near a Casey’s General Store, Bell Bank and Tobacco City.

Valley News Live has a reporter on the way and will update this breaking news story with information as it becomes available.

