Aurora Tonight - With Passing Clouds...

TONIGHT -TUESDAY: Summer-like temperatures as we get into the latter part of September and the start of our new week. The warmest days come today and Tuesday as high temperatures warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Expect a strong southerly breeze to continue into tonight with gusts topping 30 mph. Some clouds will sweep through, which may inhibit some stargazing tonight.

Another burst of solar wind has reached the Earth and may stir up some Northern Lights again tonight if it continues to disturb the magnetic field. Skywatchers may need to be patients with passing clouds.

Tuesday will be a little warmer than Monday with more sunshine expected. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with afternoon highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind will be lighter as well, but some breeze at times.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms through the late week. Beginning late Wednesday, the pattern looks to be much more unsettled with near-daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be more fall-like once again in the 60s and low 70s beyond Wednesday.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be the last day of our rainy streak throughout the week. We do however return the Fall-like conditions with peak temperatures only in the upper 60s. To round out our weekend on Sunday, we finally start to see a break in the clouds and rain with temperatures still remaining in the 60s. Rainfall potential during our rainy stretch could very well exceed 2 inches for some. This looks to be the case for most areas south of Hwy 2. A little less far east as well.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.