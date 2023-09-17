Rheault Farm hosts free ‘Fall in Fargo’ event
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People lined up well before opening time to get into Rheault Farm’s free fall celebration Sunday afternoon: Fall in Fargo.
The family-friendly event, formerly known as Fall Festival, offers a straw bale maze, petting zoo, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, football toss, mini golf, and of course, a pumpkin patch.
You can pay a small fee to decorate your pumpkin, enjoy a carriage ride, and many other activities.
The popular event continues next weekend Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 am- 5:00 pm and Sunday, September 24 from 12:00- 5:00 pm.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.