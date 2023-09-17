Cooking with Cash Wa
Hundreds gather for FM Out of the Darkness Community Walk

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - $125,165.99 was raised during the Out of the Darkness Community Walk Sunday at Scheels Arena. 1,289 people gathered to share messages of hope and acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we care about.

The 136 teams wore colored beads representing the loss of a parent, sibling, spouse, or child, among many others. All funds raised support mental health research, prevention education, advocacy, and support for loss survivors.

As part of this year’s FM Out of the Darkness Walk, there was also a “Wall of Remembrance” dedicated to loved ones who have been lost to suicide. Walkers were invited to bring a picture or letter of remembrance to hang on the wall.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, dial 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

