‘Hoedown at the Barn’ for adults with disabilities

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People of all abilities were singing their best Shania Twain and Toby Keith at a hoedown in Perham, Minnesota!

They danced the afternoon away at Countryside Barn. West Central Community Cervices and Empowering Kids in Perham partnered to put on the event for adults with disabilities.

The hoedown is a way for people in the special needs community to have some fun and connect in a safe space. The free, fun afternoon included dancing, line dance instruction, snacks, games, professional photos, and a special western-themed meal.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.