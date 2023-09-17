Cooking with Cash Wa
ATV rider dies in Becker County after colliding with tree

By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An ATV rider has died after they collided with a tree on the Rat Lake Trail near County Highway 35.

Emergency personnel responded to the report which came in just after 5 p.m., on Saturday, September 16.

Life saving measures were performed on the rider, but they were unsuccessful. The man was the only rider on the ATV and died at the scene.

The identity of the man will be released after authorities have notified family members.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MN DNR-Conservation Div., White Earth Police Department, Carsonville Fire and Rescue Department, Elbow/Tulaby Fire Department, White Earth Ambulance, and St. Mary’s EMS.

The incident remains under investigation.

