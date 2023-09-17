Cooking with Cash Wa
37-year-old man dies after crashing into pole in Fargo

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is dead after crashing into a pole early Sunday morning.

Fargo Police say a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country was driving westbound on 13th Avenue S at 3:43 AM when it crashed into a traffic signal pole owned by the City of Fargo at the northwest corner of the intersection of 13th Ave S and Fiechtner Drive South.

The vehicle had one occupant, a 37-year-old man, who was not breathing when FPD officers arrived.

Lifesaving measures were attempted. The man was transported to a local healthcare facility but did not survive. Notification of his next-of-kin is currently ongoing.

FPD is still investigating. They were assisted by the Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance.

