Lashkowitz High Rise implosion in Fargo shakes the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The implosion of the Lashkowitz High Rise is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16.

To ensure the safety of the public, the Fargo Fire Department has ordered a temporary evacuation of the area, known as the “Exclusion Zone.” Anyone inside the Exclusion Zone must evacuate or they could be fined $1,000.

The evacuation order is in place from 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. There is a small possibility that windows and other glass in the Exclusion Zone will break.

What to Expect During Demolition:

Street Closures

Streets around the High Rise are closed to traffic starting at 5:30 a.m. Streets will reopen once cleanup is complete. The closures include:

4th St. S. from Main Ave. to Prairie St. John’s

2nd St. S. from the Main Ave. roundabout to 4th St. S.

Main Ave. from 4th St. S. to the roundabout

"Exclusion Zone" for the implosion of the Fargo High Rise. (City of Fargo)

Sound

The public should expect the sound of the explosives detonation to be very loud, like the sound of a firework. The best way to protect yourself is to stay inside until the event is over. Anyone near the Exclusion Zone who must be outside should wear earplugs. The implosion team will use airhorn signals:

One long signal: Preparing to blast

Two short signals: Ready to blast

Three short signals: All clear

Air Quality

An environmental engineering consultant will be monitoring air quality. The implosion may create dust. If you have breathing problems and live near the Exclusion Zone, consider wearing a protective mask during the event. You can reduce dust inside of your home by turning off your air conditioning until the dust settles.

Viewing the Implosion

Members of the public seeking to view the implosion must stay out of the Exclusion Zone. Be advised that depending on the wind speed and direction, dust may reach viewers outside the Exclusion Zone.

