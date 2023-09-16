Cooking with Cash Wa
One killed in Kittson County rollover

Minnesota State Patrol cruiser
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KITTSON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died after a rollover in Kittson County, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 59 around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16.

According to the crash report, 53-year-old Timothy Allen Undeberg of Halma, Minnesota was driving north on Highway 59 when his car left the road near mile marker 401 in Norway Township and rolled.

Troopers say Undeberg was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

