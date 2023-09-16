Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fire damages garage, spreads to roof of home in Hillsboro

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when initial crews arrived at the home in rural...
The garage was fully engulfed in flames when initial crews arrived at the home in rural Hillsboro.(Northern News Now)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Traill County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that damaged a family’s garage and spread to the roof of their home.

Multiple fire crews went out to 296 159th Ave. SE in rural Hillsboro, at 10:30 p.m., on Friday, September 15.

Officials say that three adults and three children who were living there were all out of the house.

The American Red Cross is working to help the family with their immediate needs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Deadly Crash Graphic
UPDATE: Fargo man identified in deadly northern ND crash
Thomas Sitzer with the elk he shot using a bow.
Minto man harvests large elk in NE North Dakota
The Lashkowitz High Rise in downtown Fargo was imploded on the morning of Saturday, September 16.
WATCH: Lashkowitz High Rise implosion shakes the metro

Latest News

Minnesota State Patrol cruiser
One killed in Kittson County rollover
High Rise Implosion from viewer Nico Montes
High Rise Implosion from viewer Dennis Britton
Fargo High Rose Implosion: Drone View
Fargo High Rise Implosion: Drone View_