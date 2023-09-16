Fire damages garage, spreads to roof of home in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Traill County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that damaged a family’s garage and spread to the roof of their home.

Multiple fire crews went out to 296 159th Ave. SE in rural Hillsboro, at 10:30 p.m., on Friday, September 15.

Officials say that three adults and three children who were living there were all out of the house.

The American Red Cross is working to help the family with their immediate needs.

