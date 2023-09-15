West Fargo Police Department asks for public’s help locating runaway teen

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway 13-year-old female, Sophie Fontaine.

Fontaine left her home on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and was last seen in the 800 block of 6th Street W. in West Fargo at approximately 12 p.m. Fontaine is 5′ 1″ and 105 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Fontaine may be attempting to get to the Grand Forks area.

If you have any information on Fontaine’s whereabouts, or any information that can be used to locate her, please contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

