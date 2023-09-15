Remaining Breezy Through Sunset

TONIGHT: Sunny skies continue into the afternoon for most areas with some wildfire smoke haze. Winds will remain a little gusty out of the northwest with winds at 10-25 mph with some gusts to 30 north. T

A few evening showers continue primarily in far northern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Wildfire smoke will also move back into the region reducing air quality, more-so out west.

Through the overnight hours, a bit more near-surface smoke moves into parts of eastern ND which may bring “unhealthy for some” air quality.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy conditions to start the weekend Saturday. There may be a few sprinkles early on. Increasing sunshine into Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s in the north, low 70s in the south. Expect lows to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures as we get into the latter part of September and the start of our new week. The warmest days come Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday will be a little warmer than Tuesday. We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Beginning late Wednesday, the pattern looks to be much more unsettles with near-daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Temperatures will also be more fall-like once again in the 60s and low 70s beyond Wednesday.

