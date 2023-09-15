Cooking with Cash Wa
PSC Approves Summit Carbon Solution’s petition for reconsideration

A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D., on...
A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The sign is in opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline network to carry carbon dioxide emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five states to central North Dakota for permanent storage deep underground. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)(Jack Dura | AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Public Service Commission voted today to allow Summit Carbon Solutions to submit another petition for a siting permit for a 320-mile Co-2 pipeline project that would run through ten counties.

Summit Carbon will be able to present evidence that it has addressed deficiencies in the previous plan.

The PSC denied the petition last month.

For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.

